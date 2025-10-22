Sunderland care development rated outstanding following CQC inspection

A state-of-the-art care home has been rated as outstanding following a CQC inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Bede House in Ryhope as outstanding following an inspection in May and July.

Bede House in Ryhope | Bede House

Bede House, run by Malhotra Care Homes Limited, provides nursing and personal care for older people, some of whom are living with dementia, and younger people with a physical disability.

CQC has rated the service as outstanding for being well-led and caring, and good for being responsive and safe. The area of effective wasn’t inspected so remains rated as good.

Exemplary Care

Inside Bede House | Bede House

Victoria Marsden, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “At Bede House, we found a service providing exemplary care which gave people living there the best possible home experience. Kind and caring staff were dedicated to giving the best care to enable people, often with very complex needs, to live full and happy lives.

“People and their relatives were overwhelmingly positive about the home, describing wonderful staff going out of their way to support people and changing their lives for the better.

“Professionals echoed this feedback and were equally complimentary about the caring and considerate nature of the staff team. They gave examples where staff had shown patience and commitment to ensure people experienced exceptional care, particularly people who had experienced difficulties in previous care placements.

“For example, due to the patience and perseverance of staff, someone who initially didn’t speak or respond to staff engagement, now communicates using gestures and has also started speaking sentences for the first time in a long time.

“Leaders and staff at Bede House should be very proud of the findings of this report. It’s clear the home was committed to treating people as individuals and empowering them to achieve their goals and lead fulfilling lives. Other care homes should look to this report to see if there’s anything to learn from it.”

Bunty Malhotra, CEO of Prestwick Care which owns Bede House, in response to the CQC report, said:“We are absolutely delighted that the CQC has recognised the dedication, professionalism and high standards of care that our team at Bede House provide.

“To have received such a glowing report and the Outstanding rating is testament to our staff and management who works extremely hard at this home.

“Bede House offers services and support to residents with complex needs . This makes this CQC rating even more satisfying.”

Inspectors found:

The registered manager led by example and staff and professionals were highly complementary about their leadership.

Leaders ensured any safeguarding concerns were reported to the local authority appropriately and were fully investigated to keep people safe.

Leaders had a strong focus on continuous learning, development and improvement.

Bede House has strong links with partners to enable people to integrate within the local community.

Staff concentrated on improving people’s lives while protecting their right to live in safety, free from bullying, harassment, abuse and discrimination.

The report will be published on CQC's website in the coming days.