Sunderland butcher’s new ‘Mackem Pie’ is huge hit as orders soar
A Sunderland butcher is cooking up a storm as its latest creation proves a hit with customers calling at its counter.
Ibbitson’s, in Jacky White’s Market, launched its Mackem Pie earlier this week and has already seen it prove a sell out.
Made in small batches to keep the tasty treats fresh, the pastry dish has been in demand from shoppers calling in at the city centre shop.
Read More
It has been made by manager Shaun Muldown and has been inspired by the success of its panackelty-based sausage, which brings together seasoned Scottish outdoor-reared pork and black pudding.
In a twist on the sausage, the pie is made with cured meat.
The idea for the pie came on the back of the sausage, which was part of Sunderland Food and Drink Festival and made its debut last month.
Shaun, who has come up with a long list of variations on the pork pie theme which has seen him add in chilli and cheese, curry and egg to recipe, said the pies with the added extras always prove especially popular in the lead up to and during weekends.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The reaction to them has been quite interesting because when people heard about a Mackem Pie, it was a case of them asking ‘What does that mean?’” he said.
“When they’ve tasted them, they have loved them and it’s really taken off from there.
“I want to create a pork pie with a bit of variety, so we’ve had egg before, chilli and cheese, a curry one, a Ploughman’s.
“The black pudding adds a bit of character and it’s really nice.
“It’s been really good to see what people make of them.”
The positive response to the food festival competition, which was run alongside Sunderland BID, has also inspired business owner Joanne Ibbitson and her team to set up a monthly competition for people to create their own guest sausage.
The winner will be chosen on a monthly basis and along with their recipe going into production, they will also receive two pounds of sausage.