Louise Kennedy, owner and director of Oculus HR in Sunderland, has almost 20 years’ experience in running HR teams and believes the issue of female employees and the menopause is not talked about or understood enough.

Ahead of World Menopause Day on Tuesday, October 18, the HR expert – who has implemented a comprehensive Menopause policy for all Oculus HR employees – is urging organisations across the region to ensure they have policies in place to address the issue.

She said: “I don’t think there is enough awareness around the issue and we need to be speaking with managers in businesses to ensure they have appropriate policies in place.

Louise, owner and director of Oculus HR, is urging organisations across the region to have a better understanding of the menopause to ensure their employees are fully supported.

"It is about evaluating the nature and make-up of a workforce and having people to turn to and talk to who can support and signpost to services.”

Louise says companies can take some ‘quick and easy’ practical steps to support a member of staff experiencing Menopausal symptoms, such as providing a desk fan, allowing the dress code or uniform to be modified and introducing more flexible working or providing a quiet place to work.

She added: “I know one woman who left her job because she couldn’t cope with her menopause symptoms - that is not acceptable. We need women to be supported in the workplace to ensure their careers are not adversely affected.”

Medical professionals recognise there are around 34 main symptoms of the Menopause, from hot flushes and painful joints to brain fog and heart palpitations.

According to The Menopause Charity one in ten women have quit their jobs and an estimated 14 million working days are lost every year due to the Menopause.

Louise said: “Those statistics show that it is in the interests of employers to have appropriate policies in place - it is costing their business not to. It makes total financial sense as well as being a responsible employer.