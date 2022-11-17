Sunderland Builders Charity Fund members say big thank you to breast care nurses with donation

(lr) Sunderland Builders Charity Fund members George Marley, Kathleen Marley, Nealy Tate from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Arthur Affleck and Barry Robinson.

Members of the Sunderland Builders Charity Fund and their friends raised and donated the cash after staff from the breast care team at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead helped one of the members’ wives during what they said was a ‘stressful and harrowing time’.

The Breast Care Nurses (BCN) at the hospital serve patients from Sunderland and South Tyneside as well as Gateshead.

Barry Robinson, secretary of the Sunderland Builders Charity Fund, said: “Members had great pleasure in presenting a cheque for £1,500 to Nealy Tate, a member of the breast care staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Newcastle.

“The money was donated in appreciation of all of the excellent staff for their exceptional treatment, help and guidance recently given to one of our members wives and other ladies during a recent stressful and harrowing time.”

The BCN team provides expert advice and guidance on breast cancer, benign breast conditions, breast screening, treatment options as well as practical information and support and are available for advice, information or psychological support.

They contribute to planning and delivering education locally and nationally, promote evidence based holistic care and regularly monitor the services they provide by compiling regular local patient questionnaires and take part in the national cancer patient survey.