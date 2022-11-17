Riley Rogerson, nine, has just returned from the WUKF European Championships in Florence, Italy and has won a gold medal in the under-nine boys kata section.

He also won a bronze medal as part of the DKA England team fighting squad.

The Ryhope Junior School is a member of Kawauso Karate Club in Ryhope, where instructor Mark Holt is thrilled with Riley’s performance, as well as his commitment to the sport.

Riley (centre) after his win.

Mark said the young sportsman trains six nights a week, having started Karate at the age of five – and he’s already looking to his next challenge, with Riley now training for the world Karate Championships in Dundee next year.

Wellwishers have been congratulating Riley on the club’s Facebook page.

Jill Hutchinson said: “Absolutely Amazing!!!! Fantastic achievement and fantastic coach.”

Livia Alessandra D Wittner said: “This is just the best news!!! Massive huge well done Riley well done Mark too for being the best caring coach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Holt with Riley Rogerson.

Charlotte Fox said: “Well done Riley. What an achievement. Inspiring role model.”

Ellie Irvin said: “Well done Riley, the club will be proud of you.”

The Kawauso Karate Club trains at Ryhope Community Centre in Black Road, Ryhope, and is open to all, with five being the minimum age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For details of the club’s sessions, visit: https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/[email protected]&ctz=Europe/London