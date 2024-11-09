Going for Gold! Boxing sensation Ella Lonsdale has brought a world title back to Wearside.

The 17-year-old has proved the pride of East End ABC after jetting to America with coach Rob New to compete in the U19 Youth World Boxing Championships, winning gold in the 60kg category.

She’s had a wave of support from Sunderland, with friends, family and boxing fans gathering at Cheers in the East End to watch her sporting achievement live.

Ella’s been boxing since she was 10, spurred on by her late Nana Les’s, passion for the sport, and this is the latest in a long line of wins for the talented boxer.

She’s already a 4-time National Champion, European Gold Medalist and Team Captain, as well as a 2-time European Bronze Medalist.

Her other titles include being a 2-time Tri-Nations Champion, Monks Town Box Cup Champion, Angel of the North Champion, 12 Nations Cup Serbia Champion, Hull Box Cup Champion, Winter Box Cup Champion, and Brandonberg Box Cup Champion.

Speaking about her latest win on the global stage, Ella said: “I’m buzzing to have done this for my Nana. I beat the favourite who was from the USA and the support I’ve had has been amazing.

“It was great to come back to the gym with gold. I’m going to have a few weeks off now before going again in January for the England championships.”

Inspirational Ella returning to the gym with gold | Submitted

Ella juggles boxing with running her own business, Hendon-based Keith’s Quality Coving, which she took over from her late grandfather, who was well known in the city for his coving, a craftsmanship he passed on to his granddaughter.

She usually trains six times a week at East End ABC, which has given new life to a former church hall in Suffolk Street, Hendon, and has become a valuable sporting asset to the community, teaching kids aged from eight up to adults.

It was recently given a major boost by Sunderland security firm HFS Group who sponsor the facility, meaning it can deliver free sessions to aspiring boxers and children.

Sara New, welfare officer at East End ABC, said: “We are all absolutely buzzing with Ella’s win, she’s really put us on the map. We have some great youth boxers here and it really shows how much the gym has grown, from upstairs in Cheers to being at The Laburnum to our premises here.”