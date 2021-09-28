Deano Franciosy, 52, will be running the 26.2 mile course on Sunday with a wheelie bin strapped to his back as he raises funds for St Oswald’s Children Hospice, in Newcastle.

Deano, who lives in Pennywell with fiancé Elsa and her daughter Elle, 15, has worked for Sunderland Council for almost 15 years and first started running with a wheelie bin on his back six years ago to not only reflect his job as a bin man but to also show his passion for running, fundraising and keeping fit.

Deano has raised thousands of pounds for charities and has supported over 200 different causes down the years, but the one closest to his heart is the ICCU Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. where his Mam, Edna Garner, was looked after until her death on May 28th 2001.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland bin man Deano Franciosy

Deano said: ‘My big brother Kevin died seven years ago on Friday, 17th September on the ICCU Ward, where at 8am in the morning his life support was switched off and he drew his last breath at 8:20am. I carry a picture of my Mam, Kevin and a couple more inside my wheelie bin which gives me the strength to do all the training and fundraising I do.”

Deano has raised £21,100 for the ICCU department at the Sunderland Royal, he has also raised £27,000 for Diabetes UK in memory of his mam Edna, £4,000 for Cancer Research, £1,300 for Grace House in Sunderland plus tens of thousands for many more charities.

This time, Deano’s fundraising will go towards St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice in Gosforth, who provide short breaks, respite, palliative and end-of-life-care for children in the North East.

Deano originally signed up for the London Marathon back in 2020, before it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so instead did a virtual 26 miles from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light to Newcastle’s St James’ Park and back.

Sunderland bin man Deano Franciosy

Donations to Deano’s fundraising can be made by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Deano-Franciosy3 or by texting DEANO to 70085.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.