Sunderland bin man Deano Franciosy gets ready to take on 26.2 miles London Marathon with wheelie bin strapped to his back
A Sunderland refuse collector will be taking to the streets of the capital this weekend for a London Marathon charity challenge.
Deano Franciosy, 52, will be running the 26.2 mile course on Sunday with a wheelie bin strapped to his back as he raises funds for St Oswald’s Children Hospice, in Newcastle.
Deano, who lives in Pennywell with fiancé Elsa and her daughter Elle, 15, has worked for Sunderland Council for almost 15 years and first started running with a wheelie bin on his back six years ago to not only reflect his job as a bin man but to also show his passion for running, fundraising and keeping fit.
Deano has raised thousands of pounds for charities and has supported over 200 different causes down the years, but the one closest to his heart is the ICCU Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. where his Mam, Edna Garner, was looked after until her death on May 28th 2001.
Deano said: ‘My big brother Kevin died seven years ago on Friday, 17th September on the ICCU Ward, where at 8am in the morning his life support was switched off and he drew his last breath at 8:20am. I carry a picture of my Mam, Kevin and a couple more inside my wheelie bin which gives me the strength to do all the training and fundraising I do.”
Deano has raised £21,100 for the ICCU department at the Sunderland Royal, he has also raised £27,000 for Diabetes UK in memory of his mam Edna, £4,000 for Cancer Research, £1,300 for Grace House in Sunderland plus tens of thousands for many more charities.
This time, Deano’s fundraising will go towards St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice in Gosforth, who provide short breaks, respite, palliative and end-of-life-care for children in the North East.
Deano originally signed up for the London Marathon back in 2020, before it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so instead did a virtual 26 miles from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light to Newcastle’s St James’ Park and back.
Donations to Deano’s fundraising can be made by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Deano-Franciosy3 or by texting DEANO to 70085.