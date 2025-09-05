Sunderland beauty spot gets a revamp to improve facilities for visitors

Local beauty spot Copt Hill has received significant improvements thanks to a £22,314 revamp of the facilities at the area of greenbelt.

The revamp has included repainting and cleaning seven benches and a picnic table, cutting back vegetation to open up entrances, and improving surfacing around seating areas and footpaths.

(right to left) Cllr Mel Speding with Anne Gladwin and Chris Knox-Wilson from Durham Wildlife Trust and Links With Nature. | Sunderland City Council.

Two new interpretation panels now share the story of Copt Hill’s wildlife and history, complemented by a new entrance sign and finger posts to help visitors navigate the site.

These improvements build on wider work delivered through the Links with Nature project, which has introduced new footpaths, habitat management, and tree and hedge planting to protect and enhance the site’s natural environment.

Links with Nature is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Sunderland City Council, Northumbrian Water and Northumbrian Water’s Blue Spaces Programme.

The funding was provided by a grant from Sunderland City Council’s Coalfield Area Committee with the project led by Durham Wildlife Trust and supported by Springboard Adventures and volunteers.

Councillor Mel Speding, Chair of the Coalfield Area Committee at Sunderland City Council, said: “Copt Hill is a special place for local people and for our city’s heritage and wildlife. We’re proud to support these improvements, which help make the site more welcoming, better protected and even more enjoyable for everyone.”

Copt Hill is an important local greenspace, valued by residents for dog walking, relaxing and enjoying views over the surrounding landscape. Its limestone grassland supports over 70 species of wildflowers, including orchids, bird’s-foot trefoil and meadow cranesbill. The scrub and grassland habitats provide further biodiversity.

Links with Nature Project Manager, Anne Gladwin, said: “The additional funding from the Area Committee has made a real difference to Copt Hill.

“The improvements that have taken place will encourage more local residents to use and enjoy this wonderful place, to experience the meadows, see wildlife, enjoy the views and discover local heritage close to where they live.

“Local people are encouraged to get involved in the work being done by the Links with Nature project, which will continue over the next 12 months. Details can be found on the project’s Facebook page or on posters displayed at the locations we are working in."

The site is also historically significant, featuring an ancient monument: the ancient burial mound known locally as the Seven Sisters.

The Stephenson Trail, a popular long-distance walking route, runs alongside the site, adding to its local heritage value.