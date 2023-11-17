Coach and captain look to 'navigate their budding relationship through the world of professional football'

Sunderland author Ellie White hopes to score a hat trick of best-selling hits after penning a new book based around a distinctly football themed romance.

'Playing For Her' centres around coach Molly Davison and football team Captain Jordan Robinson.

A legend in the women's game, Molly is forced to retire early and takes over her hometown team, Wearside FC.

Ellie's new book is based around a football themed romance.

Meanwhile captain of the team Jordan is facing the daunting prospect of hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

Despite the obvious barriers of a relationship between captain and coach, romance blossoms amidst the pair having to navigate the treacherous waters of professional football.

Speaking of the football themed narrative, Ellie said: "Football is a big part of my life, especially growing up as a Sunderland fan, and it’s a passion that I’ve enjoyed fielding into my latest book.

"The growth trajectory and recognition of women’s football has been so refreshing to see over the last few years.

"My daughter is keen to start playing football now because of some of the amazing role models both on the field and in the public domain, and so I was really keen to put football and women centre stage in my new book.”

"I’m so excited about the release of this book."

Author Ellie White.

Ellie, from Houghton, hit the Amazon Top 10 Best Selling Romance Author List with her debut book, Love & London in 2021, which she swiftly followed with theatre-based rom-com Love in the Wings.

She said: "The last couple of years have been amazing and the reception to my books has been fantastic, with a growing fan base not only in the UK but across the world.

"I continue to be in awe at the interest and passion for my books. It’s been quite a journey as I seriously suffered with a lack of confidence and impostor syndrome in the beginning."

On December 1, Ellie is also going to be dipping into the festive book market with the release of ‘A Romance for Christmas’.

She added:"I’m so excited for the release of this book and also for the festive rom-com next month.

"I’ve really learned to be more confident and own my success."