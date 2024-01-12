'It was a childhood dream to write a book and see it published'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An author who immersed herself in the workings of criminology and the psychology behind what makes a serial killer tick to enhance the authenticity of her writing is celebrating the publishing of her second book.

The Pigpen is the sequel to the psychological thriller Coming For You which was released by Frances Mackintosh in May last year (2023) and is part of a planned trilogy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming For You took readers on a mind twisting journey into the warped mind of serial killer William Channing, who teamed up with his mother to take the lives of 17 victims.

However the tables were turned and the “hunter became the hunted” when his would be 18th victim turned out to be an equally disturbed individual who also fantasised about committing murder.

Pigpen focuses on Channing's daughter, 18-year-old Agatha, who is following in her father's footsteps.

Frances Mackintosh with her second book, Pigpen.

With "killing in her blood", Agatha is out of control and is now taking lives "purely for pleasure".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the police on her trail and honing in on the family's Northumberland farm, the book also explores how far a mother will go to protect her daughter and the secrets which lie in the pigpen.

Before embarking on her writing career, Frances studied psychometrics - personality profiling - and completed a degree in Psychology and Criminology.

Frances, 53, from Middle Herrington, said: "I write part time as six hours a day getting into the head of a psychopath - which is how I create my stories - is emotionally draining and you need space to clear your brain.

"I'm really pleased with the response to the first book with hundreds of copies being sold not just in the UK but also across the world in other parts of Europe and even New Zealand."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances had "dreamt" of becoming a writer since she was a child.

Frances's second book, Pigpen.

She said: “It was a childhood dream to write a book and see it published. As a little girl I used to play libraries, which shows how obsessed I was with reading.

"It was surreal to hold a copy of my first book but seeing my second book published is really exciting and it now feels like a real career."

Read More Sunderland author sees childhood dream come true after publication of first book

To mark the official launch of Pigpen, Frances is hosting an event at the Royalty Theatre in Sunderland on Friday January 26, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances will be using a number of props to discuss the book and there will also be an opportunity for people to ask questions.

There will be a prize draw with the winning name incorporated into the plot of the third book in the trilogy, 'The Sins of her Child',

Frances said: "“I’m excited to be back at the Royalty Theatre. It is a great venue, the team there are very supportive and I’m sure William Channing will be making another appearance on stage.”