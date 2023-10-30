Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Author Glenda Young with Central Tramway Manager, Colin Powell

Glenda Young is on track to celebrate her latest book release set in one of her favourite seaside towns - with a unique launch in a funicular.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Released on December 7, Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel is the third in Glenda's Seaview Hotel series of books, which were shortlisted for Best New Crime Series in the Dead Good Readers Awards 2022 with Richard Osman and Val McDermid at Harrogate International Crime Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It tells the story of a murderer who plays a killer game when a team of obsessive crazy golfers arrive at Helen Dexter's Seaview Hotel to compete in a tournament.

The ruthless team captain aims to win by fair means or foul - then the rival team captain is murdered.

Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel is the third release in the series

Glenda will be launching the book at the Central Tramway funicular in Scarborough on Saturday, December 9 from 12 noon to 2pm followed by a book signing at Waterstones, The Bridges on Tuesday, December 12, from 4-6pm as part of the book shop's Christmas shopping night.

As well as her cosy crime series, Glenda is well known for her historical sagas set in her home village of Ryhope, including Belle of the Back Streets and The Tuppenny Child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her latest release, she said: “The Central Tramway funicular plays a pivotal role in my new cosy crime Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel.

"When the team at the tramway discovered I was including the funicular in the book, they were very supportive. They even stopped the funicular halfway down the hill for me to research and take notes.

"It was an amazing experience. Since then, my books have been on sale in the top station at Central Tramway where they sell very well. I’m indebted to their help and support. This could be the world’s first book launch in a funicular.”

Central Tramway manager Colin Powell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to feature in Glenda’s newest book Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel which further enhances the great partnership we have forged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our customers love the leisurely experience of a ride on the tram and many of them pick up one of Glenda’s cosy crime books from our top station to take back to their hotel to enjoy while they are on holiday.

"We are so excited to be hosting what could be the world's first book launch on a funicular which will be an amazing event for Central Tramway, Glenda and her fans.”