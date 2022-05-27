Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meredith Stier, 30 who lives in Hendon has set out to raise funds for her niece Amelia Ellerby after she was diagnosed with terminal sarcoma cancer, a type of cancer that starts in tissues like bone or muscle.

Amelia, who lives in York, first raised her concerns with doctors 18 months ago when she found a lump on her back, but was placed on a waiting list to receive an ultra sound.

The 19-year-old, who worked night shifts at Morrisons, was then diagnosed with sarcoma cancer last month which had also spread to other parts of her body including her lungs and lymph nodes.

Sadly, last Sunday (May 22) Amelia was told by doctors that she had up to two months left to live.

Her aunt Meredith, who has a seven-month old son called Ryder, said: “It’s been a huge shock and it still feels like a dream because it hasn't quite hit home yet, it’s been really hard to process.

"Amelia feels angry at the world at the moment as I think anyone in her position would, I don’t think she has processed it yet either – it’s absolutely awful. She was waiting for so long to be seen and she knew something was wrong, it just shows the effects Covid has had on the NHS.”

Meredith launched a GoFund Me page on Monday, May 23 and in just four days it has raised £2,145 to help Amelia fulfil her final wish of going on holiday in a caravan.

She added: “It’s been emotional seeing all the donations coming in, it’s been crazy and we're so grateful for all the support.

"Amelia is a strong, kind hearted, hilarious and courageous young woman who is loved by so many and all she wants to do is go away in a caravan as her final wish so we’d love to make this happen."

Meredith plans to organise the holiday after Amelia is well enough to leave St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

She said: “Amelia deserves the world and makes a huge imprint on anyone she meets, so we want to help her fulfil her final wishes.”

You can help donate to Amelia’s fundraiser here.