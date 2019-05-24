Sunderland at Wembley: Watch the motivational good luck messages to the Black Cats from Sunderland schoolkids

A motivational video cheering on Sunderland AFC ahead of the play-off final has put a smile on faces across the city.

Pupils at St Benet's RC Primary School created the video to spur on the Black Cats ahead of their most important game of the season.

Sunderland AFC will face Charlton Athletic on Sunday at Wembley in the League One play-off final.

With many Sunderland supporters among both staff and pupils at the school, children in Year 4 created the video cheering on both the team and the dedicated fans.

The pupils have sent a passionate message to the players as they prepare for the game.

They said: "This is your chance to write yourself in the history books. This is your opportunity to seize the moment.

The Year 4 pupils at St Benet's RC Primary School cheering on Sunderland AFC

"Score the winner, play with passion, play with pride, bring that trophy back to Wearside. Come on Sunderland. Haway the lads!"

The school posted the video on Twitter last night and have been overwhelmed with the response and have received retweets from Fulwell 73, who are filming the second series of Sunderland 'Til I Die, and a like from Sunderland player Max Power.

Ann Blakey, headteacher at the school, said: "They are very excited. It's the Year 4 pupils that are filmed cheering on the team ahead of Sunday.

"Dan Alderson, year 4 teacher, made the video as part of their IT and computing skills on a green screen.

"Dan and the pupils have put so much hard work in and I'm so proud of them and the final result.

"It's wishing Sunderland AFC luck. I think in the next couple of weeks they will be making similar videos cheering on the England Women's Netball team and England Women's Football team.

"We like to use Twitter as a way of communicating with our parents and the reaction to the video has been fantastic.

"It's really positive, I did assembly this morning and at the time we had 9,000 views now there is around 12,300 which is amazing. It has 294 likes, I think this is the biggest reaction we've had to any of our tweets.

"It's just been really positive from the families of our pupils and the football community.

"The children have taken it really seriously and they really mean it. There's a few of us going to Wembley and I hope it's a great result and it's not a repeat of last time.

"Haway the Lads!"