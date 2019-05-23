Sunderland at Wembley: Landmarks lit up in red and white across city in support of team's play-off date

City landmarks, structures and public spaces are being lit in the colours of Sunderland AFC as the team head into the play-off final against Charlton Athletic.

Red and white lighting will be seen overnight at the Northern Spire, Keel Square, Seaburn Lighthouse, High Street West and Fulwell Mill ahead of Sunday’s game.

Sunderland City Council will start the display from dusk today and repeat the show as night falls until dawn on Monday.

On Friday morning, drivers and passengers will see the Variable Messaging Signs at the A690 and A19, A183 and A19, and A1231 and A19 junctions displaying: “Good Luck To The Black Cats. #notdoneyet.”

The council did the same to wish the team and fans well in March, when the side played Portsmouth at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Council leader, Councillor Graeme Miller said: “I want to thank everyone at the club for all their hardwork over this season and for the strength and stamina that has got them into the play-off final.

“If this season has been like a marathon, then we’re surely now in the finishing straight.

"We’ve finally seen-off Pompey and I know we’re all on tenterhooks about Sunday.

“I hope everyone going to Wembley enjoys their weekend and I hope we can all watch a good game and that the team comes back with the right result and that we’ve moving up next season.

“We’re not done yet, but it’s so close.

“Ha’way the Lads.”