Sunderland Aquatic Centre will be closed for a day ahead of repair work.

Both pools at the centre will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Monday, October 21, to enable survey work to be carried out within the pool hall.

Swimmers are asked to use the following alternative pools during the day; Silksworth Community Pool from 9am - 11am and 12pm - 1pm; Washington LC from 6.30am; Hetton Community Pool from 7am and Raich Carter Sports Centre from 7am.

A Sunderland City Council spokesman said: “Closure of the pools at Sunderland Aquatic Centre is scheduled between 7am and 1pm on October 21, to enable survey work to be carried out within the pool hall and customers have been advised of these closures.

“For safety reasons it is not possible to carry out the work while the pools are in use.

"The survey is required to gather necessary information in advance of the roof works scheduled for Spring-Summer 2020.

“We thank our customers for their patience and will continue to give as much advance notice as possible of any planned future closures for renewal and maintenance works.”

The closure comes following reports of leaks above the area of the pool, with buckets laid out around the spectator area to catch drips.

Sunderland City Council has said the leisure complex, which opened in 2008, will be closed for up to nine months during 2020 to "allow significant renewal works to be carried out to the roof of the pool area."

The council said it had originally been hoped that work could start on the £20 million site towards the end of last year.

But following further discussions between the council and Balfour Beatty, which built the centre and will be carrying out the repair works, the centre’s six to nine month closure has now been rescheduled for spring/summer 2020.