Sunderland animal charity Pawz for Thought urging public to help with donations
An animal charity is urging the public to help with donations to keep up with the demand of animals they are looking after.
Pawz for Thought, based in Sunderland but operating across the North East who look after animals is appealing to anyone that can help with donations.
The charity currently have 140 hedgehogs and 90 cats in its care as well as rabbits and guinea pigs and are going through large amounts of food every day to feed these animals.
As organisation runs as a charity with volunteers it heavily relies on donations from the public to keep up the work it does. The animal shelter is looking for food donations including wet cat food, poultry in jelly, cat biscuits and the hedgehogs will also eat dog food.
The charity would also like to remind people about keeping their pets safe in winter and finding hibernating hedgehogs:
*Keep them sheltered
*Outdoor pets, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, need extra bedding such as dust-free hay in the winter months. Keep their home protected from bad weather by using blankets or covers, to help insulate hutches in the winter months.
*Protect pet birds kept outside from cold weather by giving them plenty of extra dry, warm bedding, such as straw, and cover their enclosures to keep the wind and rain out.
*Check your cat’s bedding is away from cold draughts and stays warm and dry
*Keep your dogs away from ponds and lakes that are iced over - thin ice may break under a dog's weight.
*Be aware that antifreeze and rock salt can be poisonous to pets
*If you accidentally uncover a hibernating hedgehog, do not move it. Cover it over again with a thick layer of dry leaves and leave it to sleep. Put some water and some cat/dog food nearby in case you have woken it up and it comes out of hibernation
Anyone who can donate is asked to drop off donations at Howbridge House, Ferryboat Lane, Sunderland or at charity containers at Tesco in Roker or Morrisons in Seaburn.
The charity also has an Amazon wish list you can order items from which will be delivered directly to the charity. This can be found at https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/29EA7CT7UGR1W?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR1R-MzaefyfEWQkLEZWw-sqi-7j9v1JVvq9ifu-wv5JmhBzc9UgyqY3db4