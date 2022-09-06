In the latest national outbreak of industrial unrest sweeping the country, fire crews fear they will be left with “with no choice” but to strike as pay fails to keep up with the cost of living.

Firefighters were made a two per cent pay offer in June which has not been increased despite the soaring cost of inflation.

North East Fire Brigade Union secretary Brian Harris, who also oversees the Tyne and Wear branch, said: “Members are really angry and annoyed about this offer and unless there is an improvement then members feel they will have no option but to ballot for strike action.

"Over the last 12 years we’ve had one and two per cent increases but to offer this during the cost of living crisis is really derogatory. Things have got so bad that I know of some members who have been going to food banks to make ends meet.

"We need an offer which is more in line with the the rise in the cost of living otherwise it is effectively a pay cut.”

The Fire Service is funded by the Home Office who provide a budget for local authorities to pay for the service. Brian feels “massive cuts” to the funding have left the region’s local authorities in an impossible position.

He said: “There is still time to come back with an improved offer but at the moment we have written to the National Joint Council to say we have rejected the offer. They have gone back to the Home Office for greater funding to come back with an improved pay offer and as yet, we have heard nothing more.”

Nationally 32,500 members of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) will vote on whether to take industrial action.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Taking strike action is always a last resort but our employers are increasingly leaving us with no choice.