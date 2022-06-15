Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A national survey has revealed that Sunderland has the sixth highest proportion of pub quizzes per 100,000 members of its population, with 29.26.

Durham topped the charts with a whopping 70.73 quizzes per 100,000, making it the unofficial “pub quiz capital” of the UK. Chichester in West Sussex was second with 54.97.

Seven of the top 10 are in northern England, with Chichester, Salisbury in 4th and Portsmouth in 10th being the only southern representatives.

All of these Sunderland pubs have quiz nights.

Wakefield was third, Preston fifth, with Carlisle York and Chester in seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. The Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland did not feature in the top 10. The analysis was carried out by online card game platform Hearts Challenge.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Pub quizzes are a fun and thought-provoking way to keep people entertained, but most notably a fantastic way to engage with the local community.

“Whether you remember trivial facts or not, quiz nights allow you to enjoy yourself while working out your brain and socialising with your peers.

“This study provides a great guide into the most prominent quiz cities across the UK, with Durham taking the top spot by a landslide.”

There is a serious side to the study. Pub quizzes make a contribution to the beleaguered night time economy, particularly as they they tend to be held midweek when bars might otherwise struggle for custom. Around 20,000 UK pubs have a weekly quiz, creating hundreds of millions of pounds in annual turnover.

Sunderland has long been recognised as one of the country’s quiz powerhouses. The Sunderland Quiz League has been around for over 50 years. Although currently re-establishing itself after Covid chaos, it is regarded as one of the best leagues in Britain.

The league includes players who have shone on television and radio shows such as Mastermind, Eggheads, Fifteen to One and Brain of Britain.

The 2013 series of the BBC’s notoriously tough Only Connect was won by The Francophiles, captained by Sunderland brain Mark Walton.