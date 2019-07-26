Sunderland Airshow 2019: How much is the food and drink?
The food stalls and stage bar are already proving popular for the hundreds who flocked to the outdoor stage early to see the live music on offer at the Sunderland Airshow.
We have you covered for the prices you'll be paying for food and drink if you head to the Recreation Ground at Seaburn between Friday, July 26, and Sunday, July 28, for the famous annual event.
At the main bar, those who are out for a few weekend drinks will be paying £4.50 for a pint and £2.50 for a half.
The price of a pint is the same for a single spirit but it's only £1 more for a double.
Soft drinks, meanwhile, range between £1.50 and £2.
Hot drinks on a couple of the stalls are priced at around £2.50.
Classic seaside fish and chips will set you back £7 and a portion of chips is around £2.50 on selected stalls.
Indian delicacies such as samosas and pakoras are also available at around £2.50.
Loaded fries are £6.50 with a variety of available toppings and roast meats are £5.
Noodles are also available with small boxes at £5 and large boxes for £7.
For sweet treat lovers, there's a mini doughnut stall that is proving popular. You can buy ten for £3.50 but other deals are available.
There's definitely choices for everyone and of course local bars and restaurants nearby are also open for business.