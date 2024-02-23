Sunderland AFC shows its support for city's LGBTQ+ community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland AFC and the Foundation of Light will be supporting LGBTQ+ history month and the upcoming Pride in Sunderland event at the home fixture versus Swansea City this weekend as part of the Premier League Fan Fund.

Peter Darrant, centre, from Out North East and Pride in Sunderland

Pride in Sunderland will be taking place in June 2024 across the city. The annual event will return bigger and better than ever before after being taken over by new charity, Out North East.

As part of the commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and a commitment to welcoming all supporters to the Stadium of Light, Sunderland AFC are working with a new LGBTQ+ fan group that will be starting up this season.

Peter Darrant from Out North East and Pride in Sunderland said: “We are delighted Sunderland AFC is supporting Pride in Sunderland and the LGBTQ+ community.

"The club is at the heart of all of Sunderland’s amazing diverse communities, and their commitment to make the Stadium of Light a beacon for inclusivity is something everyone can be proud of.

"With the introduction of an LGBTQ+ supporters club, staff training and plans to get behind Sunderland’s biggest pride festival; Sunderland AFC is really proving itself to be a true ally as we bring Sunderland Together celebrating Pride in Sunderland.”

An LGBTQ+ Supporters' Group is being formed

Supporter Matt Johnson who is forming the group said: “Sunderland AFC has always been my club, and I'm so excited to be part of setting up its LGBTQ+ Supporters' Group, the Pride of Wearside.

"I'm confident that our club is keen to make this work for our fans, and I really want to make sure everyone can play a part in shaping what the group becomes. I know our fans will have some fantastic ideas of what the group should be and do. That's why I can't wait to meet as many fans as possible at the fanzone on Saturday!”

The fan group is open to all supporters of Sunderland AFC. If you are interested in becoming a member, please visit the fanzone this weekend.

The Premier League Fans Fund supports football clubs at all levels to strengthen connections between them, their fans, and local communities, including initiatives to develop inclusivity for under-represented groups.

Foundation of Light Chief Executive, Lesley Spuhler said: “The initiative is a great opportunity to shine a light on groups and projects that may be under-represented. It gives both the club and the Foundation the chance to enhance connections with fans, whilst also delivering even more community impact and helping ensure that football offers an inclusive experience.”

Beacon of Light fanzone

The Pride in Sunderland team and LGBTQ+ community projects will join the Beacon of Light fanzone this weekend to share plans for their amazing event in June and promote the new Sunderland AFC supporters’ group.

Stalls from Pride Action North, Report Out, Be Trans, Pride Community Network, Rainbow Hub, AKT and many more will be available from 12:30pm – 2:30pm.

To join the dedicated matchday, tickets are available to purchase online here - https://www.eticketing.co.uk/safc