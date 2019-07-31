Sunderland AFC pay tribute to lifelong fan as family ask mourners to wear red and white at funeral
Sunderland AFC has paid tribute to a ‘great friend to the football club’ following his sudden passing aged 59 – as his family ask those attending his funeral to wear red and white.
Fred Taylor, often known as Freddie, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 26, aged 59.
The club he devoted his life to has now paid tribute to the ‘passionate’ SAFC fan.
Fred was a familiar face to many Black Cat supporters both at home and away and a regular face in the North Stand.
He was very proud to be the chairman of the SAFC Branch Liason Council for more than three decades.
A Sunderland AFC spokesperson: “Everyone at Sunderland AFC was deeply saddened by the news of Fred’s passing. He was passionate about SAFC, dedicating his life to his role as chairman of the Branch Liaison Council and his beloved Boldon Branch.
“Fred was a great friend to the football club for many years, he was part of our family and we will miss him.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and also with the many members of our Boldon Branch, who will feel his loss so keenly”.
Details of Fred’s funeral have now been released by his family and all are welcome to attend.
His funeral will take place on Friday, August 9, at 1.15pm at South Shields Crematorium followed by a drink at the Shack in Boldon.
Those attending are asked to wear Sunderland strips or something red and white for Fred to celebrate his massive love of Sunderland AFC.