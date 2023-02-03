A special plaque will be unveiled in the memorial garden, outside the Stadium of Light’s main entrance, before the home game with Reading on Saturday, February 11.

The Heaven Branch recently reached out to families of fans who were bereaved in those circumstances and many relatives will be at the unveiling.

Several former SAFC players will be there to pay their respects.

The SAFC Memorial Garden where the plaque will be unveiled.

Guests attending to remember loved ones are to include the families of Michael Oxberry, 15 and James Fleury, 17, who lost their lives on a coach trip to Anfield to watch Liverpool versus Sunderland in January 1961.

Also expected at the event are the families of Kevin Bottom, 19 and Keith Bowen, 16, who died in a car accident travelling home from Reading in February 1973.

The families of Jeffrey Talbot, 24, Neil Hunter, 21 and Geoffrey Harle, 24, who lost their lives in a road accident travelling to Oxford United on November 2, 1988 will also attend.

Club historian Rob Mason will speak about the plaque, which will be unveiled by former club captain Kevin Ball. SAFC chaplain Father Marc Lynden will speak about how the club bonds the families and community together, forever.

Former Sunderland captain Kevin Ball will unveil the plaque.

Among the other ex-players expected to attend are 1973 FA Cup winners Bobby Kerr, Micky Horswill and Vic Halom. There will also be Gary Bennett, David Corner, Colin Suggett, Peter Stronach, Trevor Swinburne, Don Rankin, Cecil Irwin, Nick Pickering, Richie Pitt and Jimmy Shoulder.

Sunderland AFC chief operating officer Steve Davison will be at the ceremony, as will the BBC’s SAFC match day commentator Nick Barnes.

Each family attending will receive a certificate of eternal membership for their loved ones.

Stars from 1973 Micky Horswill, left and Bobby Kerr will be at the ceremony.

Heaven branch co-founder Joanne Youngson said: “The plaque is in memory of all supporters who have tragically lost their lives travelling to or from games and those who have passed away after being taken ill at a match.