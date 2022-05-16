Sunderland AFC fan flying to Wembley via Spain as it is CHEAPER than train to London

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Jelly, 33, has paid a total of £51 for plane tickets and overnight stay in sunny Spain ahead of the club's big game, after discovering a flight from Newcastle to London would have cost him £161.99.

The plane journey to Menorca set him back just £12.50, with a return price to Stansted of just £10.50.

The avid Black Cats fan, from Sunderland, said: "It's cheaper than getting the train.

James Jelly

"There's some out there that have been ridiculously priced. I looked up flights from Newcastle to Heathrow and it was £161.99 return and I thought 'I'm not paying that'.

"I looked further down the page and there was a return flight for £23 to Menorca with Ryanair so I thought why not.

"My mates were saying they had paid £200-£300 for their trip. The coach was £40.

James Jelly.

"My fights were half the price and I get a nice little morning in Spain.

"It's the perfect weekend."

The purchasing manager's flies from Newcastle to Menorca on at 4pm on Thursday and land back in the nation's capital at 6pm the next day for the bargain of £23.

James is only paying £28 for his hostel room and has bagged himself a lift from London Standsted airport to Trafalgar square from another fan, as well as a ride home after the match.

The football fan's ticket to the highly anticipated game, where his team will face Wycombe in the final, was only £55 meaning the whole weekend has cost himunder £100.

He added: "I'm really excited for it.

"They stand a good chance of winning, the feeling this time is that we will go up.

"Sunderland have been allocated more tickets so we'll have by far the biggest backing and we're favourites.