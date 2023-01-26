May 5, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest shocks in Cup history, as Second Division underdogs Sunderland overcame the mighty Leeds United thanks to an Ian Porterfield goal and Jimmy Montgomery’s stunning double save.

And while the club is organising a special celebration evening on the night itself, members of the squad are also heading out on a tour of the North East over the coming months and hoping to meet up with some of the Black Cats’ travelling army who made the trip to Wembley.

The events will also featire raffles and auctions to help raise funds for the SAFC Former Players Association and Veterans In Crisis Sunderland.

SAFC 73 FA Cup winners Micky Horswill and Bobby Kerr

Micky Horswill and Bobby Kerr kicked off the tour at the statue of manager Bob Stokoe outside the Stadium of Light.

Micky said the aim was to meet fans from across the North East and not just Wearside.

He said: “The football club are having a big dinner for us on May 5, but we also thought we would like to recapture a little bit of team spirit and get out and meet the people who were there on the day.

"It will bring back good memories for them and for us. So we have decided to hold a number of events around the North East and not just in Sunderland – South Tyneside, Bishop Auckland, Stanley."

Micky Horswill and Bobby Kerr at the statue to Bob Stokoe

As well as Bobby and Micky, many other members of the squad will be taking part, with different line-ups according to who is available.

“Vic Hallom is coming, there’s Monty, Dennis Tueart is coming over for one of them,” said Micky.

"There will be six or seven of us taking part altogether, with three or four of us each evening. We will vary the line-up according to who is available.”

Bobby is looking forward to it, adding: “It will be nice to meet up with the lads again and it will be great to meet the supporters and go over old times,” he said.

Bobby Kerr is held aloft by teammates

Dates and venues are:

Nissan Sports and Social Club – February 24

Tindale WMC, Bishop Auckland – March 17

Cleadon and District SC – April 6.

Ian Porterfield scores the winning goal

Tanfield Lea WMC – April 21

The Alexandra Steakhouse, Sunderland – May 12

Tickets are now available in silver for £22.50, gold for £42.50 and platinum packages for £120. Email [email protected] or call 07368 361 590 for details.