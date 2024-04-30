Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland based adoption agency is celebrating ten years of finding homes for children in need of a loving family.

In April 2014, ARC Adoption North East was created to reinforce the existing adoption services available within the North East region.

During the ensuing decade, the non-profit organisation has found loving homes for 308 children and supported over 230 families to become parents.

The ARC Adoption North East team celebrating the agency's 10th birthday.

The agency has also been involved in providing the training and approval to 290 ‘diverse couples’ and individuals to become adoptive parents.

To celebrate their 10th birthday, the ARC Adoption team held a party for adoptive parents and children on Roker Beach.

A child adding a thumb print to the adoption family tree.

Families came together to build sandcastles, played games, ate birthday cake and ice creams and were invited to take part in a commemorative piece of art, adding thumb and finger prints to a tree, signifying the ARC Adoption family. ARC Adoption North East, which is based at Wearfield Enterprise Park, was founded by Terry Fitzpatrick OBE and Assistant Director Lorraine Jefferson.

Families enjoyed a day of celebration at Roker Beach.

Commenting on the landmark birthday, Terry said: “It has been an incredible journey and one that I feel privileged to have undertaken.

“In creating a new adoption agency, I always hoped we would make a real difference rather than just exist for existing sake, and for ARC Adoption to have helped to create adoptive homes for over 300 children is quite an achievement and proof that we really were needed.”

Founders of ARC Adoption North East, Terry Fitzpatrick OBE and Lorraine Jefferson.

Sam and Paul were the first prospective parents ARC Adoption approved to adopt in 2014, and their children, who are now teenage girls, were the first to be matched with an ARC Adoption approved family.

Sam said: “ARC have been at our side every step of the way from our very first enquiry.

“10 years later, our girls are a credit to themselves as well as the people that have surrounded them with love, care and advice.

“My husband and I certainly wouldn’t be the people we are today without ARC and our girls in our lives.

“Now we have teenagers they are giving us a whole new set of challenges, but as always, ARC is just on the end of the phone or an email away.

“We love seeing all of the other families at the Christmas Party and instead of being one of the little tots, last year our youngest teenage daughter was a princess, entertaining a new group of younger children coming through.

“Our adoption journey has truly been life-changing and we thank ARC and their 10 years of commitment for always being there for us.”

Paul and Sam with their children.

Kate and Tim were the first people to complete a ‘registration of interest’ to adopt with the agency in 2014 and after completing the training and assessment process they became parents to three children - a brother and two sisters - back in 2015.

Kate said: “We adopted nine years ago now and today we’re a very happy family of five, made stronger by the ongoing support we receive from ARC.

“As our children have grown, ARC has grown with us, helping us as parents to navigate new challenges – most recently in school, with ARC workers being great advocates for our children.

“It is of great comfort to know that the ARC team understand our family and can provide support when it is needed.

“The stability and continuity of this support over the years has made a positive difference to all of our lives.”

Over the last decade, ARC has seen its team grow from 9 to 24 people.

Terry said: “The success we have enjoyed at ARC Adoption would not have been achievable without our exceptional team, who are proud of the work they do and appreciate the part played by every member of the organisation.

“We look forward to realising further achievements together over the next 10 years and to taking even more children and families on the journey with us.”

There are close to 100 children currently waiting for an adoptive family within the North East and Cumbria regions, and over 2000 nationally.

Terry and his team at ARC Adoption North East are encouraging prospective parents to “come forward and consider whether they could provide a permanent loving home to individual children or brothers and sisters”.