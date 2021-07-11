Sun shines at Herrington Country Park as families take on Sunderland's BIG Walk

The event returned to Herrington Country Park on Sunday, July 11 – and it was a perfect weather day for walkers of all ages to get out in the fresh air and enjoy some of that all-important vitamin D.

And the walk got a big thumbs up from families taking part as they took in the stunning scenery around the park and surrounding the River Wear, before crossing the finish line to take home their event t-shirt and finisher’s medal.

Like countless other events, the annual BIG Walk was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walkers give a wave at the Herrington Country Park BIG Walk. Picture: North News & Pictures.

But it was a delight for many to see it return to the city this summer as the nation looks towards Step 4 in the Government’s roadmap out of restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on when the remaining restrictions will be eased.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman, was at the Active Sunderland event on Sunday to kick proceedings off and wish participants well.

Those taking part could choose from three routes – three miles, seven miles and 11 miles – to get that step count up, with the shortest route being the perfect pick for even the youngest of walkers.

On the march at Herrington Country Park. Picture: North News & Pictures.

The three-mile route within the park was is also fully accessible to wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Well done to everybody who took part – and we hope you made it home before the clouds and rain arrived!

