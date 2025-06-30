One of Sunderland’s biggest free festivals is back this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend Summer Streets.

The Summer Streets festival. | Sunderland City Council.

When & Where

After starting life at Thompson Park back in 2014, Summer Streets is now a regular fixture at Cliffe Park in Seaburn.

This year, it takes place on Saturday, July 5 from 12pm to 7pm and Sunday, July 6 from 12pm to 6pm.

It’s totally free to attend.

Weather

It’s subject to change, but so far warm weather is predicted for Saturday with temperatures of up to 20degrees, light showers and a moderate breeze.

Sunday is similar with temperatures of up to 18degrees.

Saturday lineup, hosted by Jeff Brown

Saturday will be headlined by festival favourites Smoove & Turrell, appearing off the back of their successful Red Ellen album tour.

Festival director Ross Millard said: “They’re a band perfect for summer sunshine – expect the very best in funk and soul.

“Also appearing on Saturday will be rising star Lizzie Esau, who’s played some huge festivals over the last couple of years including Glastonbury and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. She is a favourite of BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and is definitely one to watch.”

Other emerging talent will feature on Saturday when BBC Introducing takes over Summer Streets’ Stage 2. Some of the North East’s most exciting emerging bands will perform, all under the curation of BBC Introducing presenter Shakk.

Vice Killer, Irked, The Early Purple, Cherry Blur, Labyrinthine Oceans and The Redroom will all feature in a stacked line-up.

Other Saturday guests include Patrick Gosling, hot on the heels of his Stadium of Light appearance celebrating Sunderland’s Music City status.

The Northern Academy of Music Education is also presenting a stage on Saturday, showcasing some solo performers including Ruby Kelly, Daniel Maple, Hannah Smith, Dan Taylor, Camel Island and Cydni & Maple.

Meanwhile, there will also be a silent disco and workshops from Sunderland Music Hub on Saturday.

Houghton Brass, Capt. Morgan’s Funky Crew and A Band Like This complete the Saturday line-up.

Sunday line-up, hosted by Frankie Francis

Sunday will be headlined by returning favourite Martin Stephenson & the Daintees. Martin performed at Summer Streets back in 2022, and is always a firm favourite wherever he plays in the region

Ross said: “Martin is celebrating 40 years of his classic album Boat to Bolivia so fans can expect some of their favourite songs to appear in his Summer Streets setlist.”

Also returning this year are Royal Northern Sinfonia. This year the Sinfonia will be performing a mix of pieces from Mozart and Bartok, among others, in a mid-afternoon slot on Stage 2.

Paul Smith of Maximo Park will perform on the Main Stage.

Local favourites The Cornshed Sisters will be appearing in a rare live performance on Sunday, headlining Stage 2 and performing songs from their two critically acclaimed albums.

Hip-hop artist Kema Kay will be hitting the Main stage - the I, Daniel Blake actor is touring in support of his brand new album This Day.

Self-proclaimed ‘witch pop’ songstress Shannon Pearl is also on the bill - having just scooped Best Music Video at the Sunderland Short Film Festival. Shannon is gaining a huge following and this will be a chance to see her perform with her full band.

Meanwhile, Brazilian artist Nadedja will be making her Summer Streets debut. Her album is set to drop later in 2025, so this is a chance to see the singer/songwriter at the peak of her powers, combining 60s/70s sounds with contemporary influences like Rosalia and Florence Welch.

The Sunday line-up will be completed by legendary folk troubadour Nev Clay, punk rock n rollers Johnny Seven, electro folk mystic Me Lost Me, Sunderland rising star Isabel Maria and rag-time rockers The Turner Brothers.

Sunderland’s Young Musicians Project will also be showcasing their latest songwriting creations with an extended slot on Stage 3.

Other highlights

Both The Cultural Spring and Culture Start are hosting stages on the Sunday, so expect spoken word, pop-up a cappella performances, crafts, kids’ activities and much more.

There will be a whole host of food and drink options from local independent street-food vendors, including Pop Recs and Vaux Brewery.