From left, Erin Sowerby, Emily Barker and Leah Ferguson as they help clean up Cleadon Hills on Saturday

Teenagers across Sunderland and South Tyneside celebrated the start of the summer holidays on Friday.

The evening passed without major incident – but police were blown away by the actions of Whitburn Church of England Academy students Erin Sowerby, Emily Barker and Leah Ferguson, who spent Saturday picking up hundreds of bottles, cans and plastic cups that had been left strewn across Cleadon Hills.

The three students with some of the rubbish they collected

They filled nine large bin bags of rubbish and two bags of broken glass from the ground and also found time to recycle the cans and bottles.

Northumbria Police Inspector Denise Easdon said: “We all know the sense of relief that can be felt when reaching the end of the school year, and as a result, we anticipated groups of young people congregating on Friday night to celebrate the start of their holidays.

“But what we did not anticipate was the incredible kindness shown by Erin, Emily and Leah, who all went above and beyond to look after their community and ensure it remains an attractive place to live and visit.

“They are an absolute credit to themselves, and I would like to thank them and all the other students across the region that behaved responsibly and cleaned up after themselves.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy principal John Crowe praised the girls for their “selfless actions”.

“I am really proud of what the girls have done, they are an absolute credit to our Academy,” he said.

“We talk to our students about being part of the local community and engaging in social action and becoming courageous advocates for change. By their selfless actions I hope that they have helped to change the mindset of those who sometimes think negatively about the actions of young people.

“They are true ambassadors for the school.”

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison said:“We were absolutely delighted with the behaviour of the overwhelming majority of Year-11 students who celebrated the end of their exams. The overwhelming majority of young people are a credit to themselves.”