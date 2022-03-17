Students at Sunderland’s Military Preparation College are set to take part in a 12-mile log run on Wednesday, April 6, to raise money for Unicef who are helping provide aid to children in Ukraine.

The runners will set off from the Beacon of Light, head towards Roker seafront, run through Roker Park and come past Tesco on Newcastle Road before doing the route a second time.

Craig Hepburn (middle) with students at Sunderland's Military Preparation College.

Craig Hepburn, the instructor at Sunderland’s MPCT, feels that the charity event is engaging for the students who are also learning about what is happening in Ukraine.

He said: “The learners have been so engaged with this, every day they are asking questions about what is happening over there.

"The engagement and dedication from the learners has been outstanding all the way through, they all have sponsor forms and so far they have raised around £300.

"We’ve all seen the disasters that are happening in Ukraine at the moment so our head office thought that we have to do something to help.”

Learners will carry logs in two groups throughout their endurance challenge.

The students have already taken to the streets of Sunderland as part of their training for the challenge and have been receiving donations from members of the public.

Craig added: “The training for it has been going very well, every Wednesday is our military skills day so that is when we get out and about.

"Instead of doing military skills, we’re doing preparation for the log run and so far, the learners have conducted three sessions and covered 15 miles.

Money is being raised for Unicef who are aiding children who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.

"We went out, took the charity bucket out and we were getting stopped a number of times by the public to ask what we were doing.

"The people in Sunderland were fantastic and it is really engaging for what we are doing to help in the children in Ukraine.”

If you wish to donate to the MPCT’s fundraiser, you can leave your name and area where you live by clicking here.

