Striking new sculptures by Ray and Sam Lonsdale unveiled in Houghton

Houghton’s rich mining heritage has been honoured in the latest artwork by celebrated sculptor Ray Lonsdale and his son, Sam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents gather for the unveiling of Shifting Times | Submitted

Depicting a miner’s helmet, token, and head torch, Shifting Times stands proudly on the former Houghton Colliery, just off Newbottle Street, as part of the ongoing regeneration of the site.

With Houghton residents in attendance, Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, officially unveiled the sculpture alongside Sam and local councillors from across the Coalfield area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverend Claire Cullingworth, from St. Michael and All Angels church, also gave an impassioned speech about the artwork, hailing its ‘cultural significance’ to the town.

Standing as a striking tribute to the town’s industrial heritage, the artwork was commissioned by Sunderland City Council.

Reverend Claire Cullingworth, from St. Michael and All Angels church, Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, Cllr Kevin Johnston and Cllr Juliana Heron. | Submitted

The redevelopment of the brownfield site will also see a Tesco, Home Bargains and petrol station rise from the ground, as well as a new public realm area surrounding the artwork, breathing new life into the area which has stood empty since the coal mine closed in 1981.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Chisnall said: “It’s been an honour to be here today for what is such an historic event for Houghton le Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most people from the area will know that Houghton Colliery once stood on this site and was at the heart of the local community for many years. However, this impressive artwork will now ensure that even those visiting from surrounding areas know of the incredible heritage and history of the area.

“I am proud to have been asked to officially unveil the sculpture and would like to thank everyone, particularly Ray and Sam, who have helped to make it happen. It really is a fitting tribute to the town’s mining heritage.”

The sculpture stands on the former Houghton Colliery site | Submitted

Ray Lonsdale, founder of Two Red Rubber Things and the creator of the famous ‘Tommy the Soldier’ sculpture on Seaham seafront, worked on the project with his son, Sam, who has his own fabrication business, Creative Ape Fabrications.

Ray is also behind other popular sculptures, such as the Vaux piece in Keel Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was unable to make the unveiling but said: “We first started working on the sculpture in 2021.

“The hanging of the helmet, token, and head torch which make up the sculpture are symbolic of the end of a miner’s shift, which is why, after so many months of trying to think of the perfect name, we finally came up with ‘Shifting Times’.

“It is testament not only to how the town has changed in the years that have passed since the closure of the colliery, but also how the developments of tomorrow will reshape the town for generations to come.”

Sam added: “We only lived down the road from here as a family and our workshop remains only a short drive away, so it was fantastic when we were asked to work on a project which is so close to our hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always with projects like this, there is a very careful balance that needs to be struck to ensure the sentiment is just right, so we spoke to a lot of people to gauge their views and help shape the designs and we have been overwhelmed by the response. It has been a real labour of love.”

The sculpture forms part of ongoing regeneration works | Submitted

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Copt Hill councillor and the portfolio holder for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council, worked with local councillors to secure the funding required for the sculpture from the Coalfield Area Committee and also spoke at the event.

He said: “Now it is has finally been unveiled to the public, we can’t wait to see people coming out to see the sculpture in its full glory.

“When we first came up with the idea, we wanted something that would capture the hearts of residents and really pay homage to the town’s mining heritage and I think I speak for everyone when I say Ray and Sam have achieved exactly that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a beautiful tribute to the town’s mining heritage and will ensure the memories and stories of Houghton Colliery live on through the generations.”

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, chief executive of Hellens Group, which is leading the redevelopment of the former Houghton Colliery site alongside construction specialist, Fintry Estates, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported the creation of this piece of art, which captures the spirit of Houghton-le-Spring’s history and looks forward to its bright future.

“This sculpture is a credit to the Ray and Sam Lonsdale who have blended creative vision with the essence of the town’s mining heritage. It is a symbol of the community’s resilience and pride, which we hope will inspire the community for generations to come, becoming a landmark and a focal point for reflection and celebration in Houghton-le-Spring.”