Striking image captures illuminated giant poppy being watched over by iconic Seaham Tommy
The poppy was created with painted red pebbles.
A moving poppy display has been created at the feet of the iconic Tommy sculpture in Seaham.
The display, which appears to have been created using painted red pebbles, shows a giant poppy surrounded by a halo of bright yellow lights with the Tommy soldier poignantly positioned appearing to look down at the display.
The 9ft 5inch sculpture was created by renowned North East sculptor Ray Lonsdale and depicts a World War One soldier sitting on an ammunition box.
The striking image was captured by Echo reader Ashley Corr.