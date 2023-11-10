News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Striking image captures illuminated giant poppy being watched over by iconic Seaham Tommy

The poppy was created with painted red pebbles.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A moving poppy display has been created at the feet of the iconic Tommy sculpture in Seaham.

The giant illuminated poppy. Photograph: Ashley CorrThe giant illuminated poppy. Photograph: Ashley Corr
The giant illuminated poppy. Photograph: Ashley Corr

The display, which appears to have been created using painted red pebbles, shows a giant poppy surrounded by a halo of bright yellow lights with the Tommy soldier poignantly positioned appearing to look down at the display.

The poppy display at dusk. Photograph: Ashley CorrThe poppy display at dusk. Photograph: Ashley Corr
The poppy display at dusk. Photograph: Ashley Corr
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 9ft 5inch sculpture was created by renowned North East sculptor Ray Lonsdale and depicts a World War One soldier sitting on an ammunition box.

The striking image was captured by Echo reader Ashley Corr.

Related topics:Seaham