Storm Arwen brought high winds, heavy rain and snow to Sunderland on Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.
Homes and businesses in Sunderland and across the North East were damaged and public transport networks were suspended.
Take a look at some pictures showing the impact of the storm across Sunderland and the surrounding areas.
1. Queen Alexandra Road, Sunderland
Storm Arwen has caused damaged to trees across the region, including on Queen Alexandra Road.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Gloucester Avenue, Fulwell
A car can been seen covered in bricks on Gloucester Avenue in Fulwell.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Backhouse Park, Sunderland
The storm caused serious damage across Wearside.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Benedict Road, Roker
Another vehicle was damaged in the storm in Roker.
Photo: Kevin Brady