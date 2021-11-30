See the latest damage across Sunderland following Storm Arwen.

Storm Arwen in Sunderland: See the latest pictures of devastating damage following high winds and rain in Sunderland

Storm Arwen has caused trees to fall along with damage to houses and public transport networks – here are the latest pictures of the destruction across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:38 pm

Storm Arwen brought high winds, heavy rain and snow to Sunderland on Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.

Homes and businesses in Sunderland and across the North East were damaged and public transport networks were suspended.

Take a look at some pictures showing the impact of the storm across Sunderland and the surrounding areas.

1. Queen Alexandra Road, Sunderland

Storm Arwen has caused damaged to trees across the region, including on Queen Alexandra Road.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Gloucester Avenue, Fulwell

A car can been seen covered in bricks on Gloucester Avenue in Fulwell.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Backhouse Park, Sunderland

The storm caused serious damage across Wearside.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Benedict Road, Roker

Another vehicle was damaged in the storm in Roker.

Photo: Kevin Brady

