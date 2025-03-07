There’s still time to dig deep into Sunderland and Washington’s mining heritage with a compelling exhibition.

Andy Martin at the Coal Face exhibition | Submitted

Coal Face is a free exhibition of film and tintype portraiture from photographer Andy Martin combined with poetry from Middlesbrough writer Dr Louise Powell, which is running at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens’ Special Exhibition Space until Saturday, March 15.

Working across portraiture, poetry and audio, the artists have sensitively retold the stories of 60 coal mine workers and their family members, the oldest participant being 101.

As well as the men who worked underground in the industry, which so shaped regional identity today, it tells the story of the women workers on the surface.

Coal Face is running at the Museum and Winter Gardens | Sunderland Echo

The remarkably-detailed project, which captures the hardships as well as the fierce community spirit of the coalfields, started life in 2023 with the exploration of memories of mining in Washington from 13 ex-pitmen and an exhibition of portraits of the miners at Washington’s F-Pit.

Andy’s photographs and Louise’s poetry were also published in a Coal Face book and they went on to broaden the project, speaking to the families of miners in Washington about the life of pitmen and their families – and about the experiences of moving to a New Town.

From October last year, Louise and Andy turned their attention to Sunderland, looking for memories from miners and their families of Herrington Colliery, Hylton Colliery, Ryhope Colliery, Silksworth Colliery and Wearmouth Colliery.

As a result, the new exhibition looks at workers and mining communities across Washington and Sunderland.

Coal Face combined art exhibition from photographer Andy Martin and writer Louise Powell which tells the stories of Sunderland and Washington's mining communities at Sunderland Museum, Winter Gardens. | Sunderland Echo

Andy explained why he had used the collodion process for the portraits: “Tintypes are made by hand in this unique process that dates back to 1851 – at the time it democratised photography by making the entire process much more affordable and easier to learn.

“I chose to use the process for Coal Face as it’s very honest – everything is in the camera and there’s very little you can do to manipulate the image once you’ve taken it.

“For me, it’s the best medium for portraiture, but you have to nail it first time. I think it really brings out the features and personality of the sitter. It’s a true representation of them, you can’t hide anything.

“I focus in on the eyes and the sitter has to stay very still for ten to 20 seconds because of the shallow depth of field and there’s a small margin of error. I have a special seat with a headrest which I use to help people keep still.

“I use a large-format monorail camera, which I’ve adapted, and a lens from 1864 for the portraits which I took in my Hendon studio.”

*The free Coal Face exhibition is on display in the Special Exhibition Space at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens until Saturday, March 15.