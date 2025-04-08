Steve Backshall announces first ever UK arena tour and he's coming to the North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic presenter of the BBC TV ‘Deadly...’ franchise, Steve Backshall, has announced his first ever UK arena tour and he's coming to the North East

A thrilling new live entertainment adventure is coming to UK arenas this October half term, including one in Newcastle

Deadly Live! is an action-packed, edge of your seat experience based on the hugely popular BBC franchise Deadly, hosted by BAFTA award-winning wildlife presenter and adventurer, Steve Backshall.

Get ready to join Steve on an unforgettable journey as he tracks some of the world’s most formidable predators, from big cats and birds of prey to Dinomania dinosaurs, snakes, and many more.

With daring stunts, mind-blowing experiments, and cutting-edge science, this thrilling live showtakes audiences across land, sky, and sea in a truly unique wildlife spectacle.

Main image: Naturalist and TV presenter Steve Backshall receiving the MBE in 2021. Inset: Deadly Live! poster | Getty/submit

What has Steve said about his new tour?

Steve said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Deadly Live! to arenas across the UK later this year for the very first time. We’ve got some amazing stunts and incredible experiments planned for this new supersized show for all the family, as we explore animals from 600 million years ago right through to modern day.”

When is Steve coming to the North East?

Deadly Live! will be on at the Newcastle Utilita Arena on Friday, October 24 2025.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 10 at 10.00am.

They will be vialable from deadlylivetour.com

Where else is Steve going?

DEADLY LIVE! 2025 UK ARENA TOUR DATES

October 24: Newcastle Utilita Arena

October 25: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

October 26: Swansea Arena

October 27: London, The O2

October 28: Bournemouth BIC

October 29: Manchester AO Arena

October 30: Birmingham Utilita Arena

October 31: Bradford Live*

November 1: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

November 2: Hull Connexin Live

*Bradford Live goes on sale on 2 May