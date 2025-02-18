Stars of the future will perform tracks from a host of hit musicals at a Sunderland Empire show.

Youngsters from Northern Star Theatre Arts | Submitted

Youngsters from Northern Star Theatre Arts will be stepping into the spotlight on the region’s biggest stage for their Stars In The Spotlights show.

Audiences can enjoy performances from a host of well-known musicals including Frozen, The Lion King, Jersey Boys, Matilda and more.

The evening of family entertainment takes place from 7pm on Saturday, March 1.

Geri Feeney, principal at Northern Star Theatre Arts, which is based at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus, said: “Despite a quick turnaround due to the theatre’s busy 2025 schedule, our students have worked tirelessly to create a brilliant performance.

“The show features a diverse range of musical numbers, from timeless classics like Evita to contemporary hits such as Come From Away and Heathers.

“Their dedication and passion for the arts truly shine through, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what our students have accomplished.”

One of the largest children’s theatre schools in the area, Northern Star teaches pupils aged four to 16 with professionals, with experience in theatre, television, and radio at the helm.

Classes in drama, singing and dance take place on Saturdays at the Bede Campus in Durham Road.

The school is currently enrolling new students for the term following its upcoming show. You can find out more at https://www.northernstartheatrearts.com/

Tickets for Stars In The Spotlights on March 1 at Sunderland Empire, priced from £22, are available from https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/stars-in-the-spotlight/sunderland-empire/