Standard bearers to honour forces personnel past and present as names added to Veterans' Walk

Tom Cuthbertson and Rob Deverson at the Veterans' Walk

People are invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place this Saturday, September 4 at 10.30am, to see stones unveiled with names honouring people who’ve served from Sunderland and the North East, but also from as far away as Australia, Canada and Germany.

The walkway, a unique tribute which honours both fallen and serving personnel, has inspired similar projects across the country and is weaving its way around the Brothers in Arms Memorial Wall, but its granite slabs are laid in phases to avoid disruption in the park.

Saturday’s ceremony will see the stones now add up to almost 1,000 spanning 100ft long.

There are now almost 1,000 granite slabs in the pathway

The walkway is the brainchild of Tom and Carla Cuthbertson, whose son Private Nathan Cuthbertson was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, and city businessman Rob Deverson.

This is the first ceremony to take place at the pathway since December 2019 because of Covid.

Mr Deverson said: "We have been unable to dedicate new stones since December 2019 so there are nearly 250 new plaques to be honoured. All the families have been invited and we expect a big turnout."We ask you to come along and cover our first 'post-Covid' gathering and please be aware we have asked all attendees to respect social distancing."

Military standard bearers and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman will be in attendance to help lead the dedication.Councillor Trueman said: "Our city has a very strong military tradition and the Veterans' Walk is a very visible sign of the respect - both past and present - that Sunderland has for the Armed Forces.

"This unique project is the first of its kind in the UK and goes beyond honouring those who have perished in conflicts as it offers anyone who is still serving or has at some point in their lifetime served, the chance to create a permanent reminder of their proud service.

"Tom and Rob who organise this project have a very simple motto, 'They All Stand Equal', and it is marvellous to know that Sunderland is leading the way in honouring ALL service men and women."

