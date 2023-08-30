Staff with ethnic origins from 10 different countries were part of a Diversity Day celebrating multiculturalism at Marigold Nursing Home on Leechmere Road.

Employees from countries including India, Spain, Nigeria, Jamaica, South Africa, Israel and the Philippines joined families and residents for a day of multicultural indulgence.

There was Spanish poetry, national anthems, a video compilation showcasing the countries of the staff at the care home as well and a spread of food celebrating the culinary delights of dishes from around the world including Angolan cod, beef curry, Spanish soup and Filipino noodles.

Care home staff were dressed in traditional clothing from their familial homelands and there were colourful Bollywood and Diwali dances.

(Left to right) Care home manager Bijumon Joseph, owner Yitzi Bamburger, MP Julie Elliott and mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman.

The event was organised by the care home’s manager, Bijumon Joseph, to celebrate diversity.

He said: “Today is about promoting our diverse culture and that whoever a person is, it should be about their skills, personality and knowledge, not their race or colour.”

With a constant stream of negative press around illegal immigration and migrant barges, Bijumon was keen to promote the benefits of diversity, which he feels has contributed to the home attaining its outstanding Care Quality Commission inspection judgement.

He added: “We have a real multicultural team from 10 different countries which allows us to share our experiences, skills and knowledge gained from different parts of the world.

“There are so many benefits from multiculturalism and diversity.”

Noby Biju with some of the multicultural dishes to enjoy.

It’s a sentiment shared by care home owner, Yitzi Bamburger, who said: “This is an outstanding event for an outstanding care home.

“Diversity and multiculturalism really does enrich any workplace. You can see how people interact, learn about different cultures and it’s a real educational experience and something that the residents, families and staff are proud of.”

Some of the many dishes on offer.

The event was opened by Sunderland Central MP, Julie Elliott who lit a symbolic candle.

Mrs Elliott said: “I am delighted to be here today and the idea of hosting an event to celebrate cultural diversity is a really positive thing.”

Another guest of honour was the city’s mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, who added: “It’s such a nice thing to see the staff, families and residents enjoying themselves.

“Promoting diversity is very important and as a city we are becoming more diverse and this can only bring good things in terms of business and different professions.