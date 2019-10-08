St Nicholas Church in Sunderland marks its 80th anniversary
A Sunderland church celebrated its 80th anniversary with a flower festival and exhibition.
St Nicholas’s Church in Barnes was built at the start of the Second World War, and despite debate over whether it was required at the time, it was felt it was needed as a place of worship.
Parishioners have previously celebrated flower festivals for the 40th and 60th anniversaries, so it was felt appropriate to hold an event for the 80th anniversary.
The event took around a year to arrange and had been in the planning stage since Easter.
The Flower Festival opened with a preview party, and last weekend the church was open at various times for people to view the displays.
To mark the 80th anniversary of the church – September 13, 1939 – a display of photographs and memorabilia were put on show, which looked back at the building’s history and various events that took place there.
The exhibition was put together with help from people who donated newspaper clippings and pictures – these memories were on display in the Haver Hall during the Flower Festival.
The church retains strong links to Sunderland’s heritage through its stained glass windows.
Anne Fielding, who was part of the fundraising committee, said the glass windows were created by Leonard Evetts and the glass was made by Hartley Woods in Sunderland.
Fundraising activities during the anniversary celebrations helped pay for the flowers, and the remainder will be divided between the church and Macmillan.
Event organiser Sheila Robson said: “I was pleased with how enthusiastic and keen people were to get involved.”