Remember a loved one and help a good cause this Christmas.

St Benedict's Dedication tree is back at The Bridges with volunteers Christine Coxon and Christine Dunn. | Sunderland Echo

The St Benedict's Hospice dedication tree is back at The Bridges, giving shoppers the chance to hand write a bauble and hang it on the tree to honour a loved one.

Now an annual tradition in the city, the tree gives people the chance to dedicate a heart-shaped paper bauble to a person they may be missing this Christmas, with a donation of their choice made to the hospice in Ryhope.

This year the tree, manned by volunteers, is outside of Boots and will be in place until December 1, from 9am-5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

As well as the baubles, there's a host of gifts to buy including cards and hand-made crafts donated by hospice supporters.

Often the bauble can be the first time someone has written the name of their late relative or friend since they died, and Sheelagh Taylor, head of fundraising and retail at the hospice, said: "It doesn't have to be someone who has passed away, they can just make out the bauble to someone they miss at Christmas and some people dedicate them to pets.

"For many it can be the first step in acknowledging that someone isn't going to be there this Christmas. For others, it's become an annual tradition and they look out for the tree every year."

Only part funded by the NHS, the hospice relies heavily on fundraising for its registered charity to be able to continue its care provision, including specialist palliative care.

Money raised through its charity shops and fundraising events is essential for it to be able to continue helping patients and their families.

Other seasonal fundraising events include the annual Light up a Life service, which takes place at the hospice from 3pm on Sunday, December 8.

The event allows supporters to spend time in the hospice grounds around the tree and remember their loved ones. All are welcome to attend.