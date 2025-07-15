Spider swing, clambering boulders and more as Sunderland play park gets major revamp

Children can look forward to a spider swing, clambering boulders, balance beams and more as a city play park gets a revamp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray Park play park getting new equipment | Submitted

The redevelopment will see the repair and revamp of some of Mowbray Park’s favourite pieces of play equipment alongside the installation of a number of new pieces, including inclusive play equipment.

New play equipment due to be installed over the next few weeks includes a toddler multiplay, see-saw, clambering boulders, balance beams, a nest rocker and a spider swing. The improvements will also see the installation of an inclusive roundabout, swing and a springie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the play area, which is due to start next week, will see it being closed for 12 weeks from the week beginning 14 July. While the City Council generally tries to carry out work on play parks outside of the school holidays, due to the condition of some of the existing play equipment which is mainly down to wear and tear, the decision has been made to bring the planned work forward to this week.

Councillor Lyndsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, said: "Mowbray Park is one of our most popular parks and we’re delighted to be to be installing a range of new play equipment as part of the redevelopment of the much-loved play park.

"The play area is a real favourite with children and the new play equipment will be a great addition for the many families for regularly visit it. We’re also aiming to repair and retain as many favourite pieces of the park’s existing play equipment as we can.

"We always do our very best to minimise any disruption to play by scheduling works around the school holidays. But unfortunately, in this case we have no option but to close the site to carry out the works as soon as possible, due to the condition of some pieces of play equipment including the slide which has been closed for a number of weeks, which are in need of more immediate attention."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment of the the play area is being funded by the City Council's Parks and Open Spaces budget and is part of the council’s ongoing work to upgrade its play areas across the city.

To find out about other parks and play areas in the city, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/parks and for other outdoor things to do in the city: www.mysunderland.co.uk/Great-Outdoors