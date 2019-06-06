Spice Girls in Sunderland LIVE: How the big night at the Stadium of Light unfolded

We had more than six months to wait – but thousands of you certainly thought it was worth it.

The Spice Girls brought their UK tour spectacle to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light – and it had the full package. Sparkling staging, dazzling outfits and a back catalogue of hits – from Wannabe, to Spice Up Your Life and Holler – to boot! Fifty thousand fans descended on Wearside to take part in the night to remember, and we loved seeing your snaps, reading your messages and sharing in your fun. Check out our blog on how it all unfolded.