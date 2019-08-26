South Tyneside woman overcame her fear of heights to conquer one of the world's highest mountains
An East Boldon woman overcame her fear of heights to conquer Africa’s highest mountain Kilimanjaro – and raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Robyn Gerencser, 21, endured a gruelling six-day trek to the 5,895 metre summit of the Tanzanian mountain in aid of County Durham-based charity Learning for Life, which provides education and care for adults with high support needs, special educational needs and disabilities.
Robyn’s employer, insurance and finance firm Lycetts, is an avid supporter of the charity.
Robyn said: “My fear of heights kicked in during my training but I knew that I would be OK surrounded by professional mountaineers. I found it extremely difficult, both mentally and physically.
“When we first caught sight of the summit, it seemed a million miles away but the celebrations at the end made it all worth it.
“To be surrounded by everyone who had helped us achieved this massive goal was just surreal.”
Robyn raised almost £1,600 for the charity – which helps its students learn practical skills, such as shopping, food preparation and home management skills.
Ecclesiastical Insurance Group (EIG), the parent company of Lycetts, has agreed to match Robyn’s donation, bringing her fundraising total to just over £3,000.
Robyn, a former pupil at Whitburn Church of England Academy, added: “Learning for Life is a charity we all feel close to in our office. I received so much support and the number of from friends, family and charity supporters. The number of anonymous donations I received was incredibly touching. I am also extremely grateful to Ecclesiastical for its amazing gesture.”