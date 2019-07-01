South Shields charity hero Big Pink Dress in hospital after suffering a heart scare
Charity champion The Big Pink Dress is in hospital after suffering a heart scare.
Colin Burgin-Plews was rushed to South Tyneside District Hospital last Saturday afternoon after experiencing chest pains and numbness in his arm.
The 50-year-old from South Shields started to feel unwell at his home at about 2.30pm and went straight to hospital, where doctors told him he may have a problem with a valve in his heart.
Since then medics have been monitoring his blood pressure – which Colin says is sky-high.
The dad-of-one is now due to undergo a heart scan to determine the cause of the problem.
The incident has left Colin feeling exhausted with the popular fundraiser taking to social media to address his loyal following of supporters about his health struggles.
In an emotional video Colin says he will not be able to take part in a number of his upcoming charity events including the Gateshead 10k on Sunday, the South Shields Parade on Saturday, or the Newcastle Frontrunners to LGBT 5k Festival of Running 2019 on July 19.
But Colin says despite everything he is determined to do the Great North Run in September.
He said: “Doctors think they have found a murmur on my heart, my blood pressure is through the roof.
“Today I am getting a heart scan and they think it may be calcification of the heart valve, but it might not be and I am really hoping it isn’t.”
In his five years of fundraising Colin has raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes including Breast Cancer Now.
In April he took on his fourth London Marathon, finishing the race in just six hours 45minutes.
Then in May Colin took part in the Sunderland 5k and 10k races in aid of St Benedict's Hospice.
He said: “I may be out a while, it depends on what they say, but I really don’t want to miss the Great North Run. I would rather know than not though, why my blood pressure is through the roof.”
Colin is being kept company by fellow patient Derek Chandler, 83, who is helping to raise his spirits.