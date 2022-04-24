Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans Response offers help to people across the North East who are adapting to life after the Armed Forces. Based in South Shields, it offers help in areas including South Tyneside, Sunderland, Consett and North Shields.

One of the many services they offer is food delivery to those who have served their country and now need some help themselves.

The not-for-profit Community Interest Company, whose patron is the Duchess of Northumberland, has just won the Global Business Awards Best Veteran Support Services Provider award for the second time.

Veterans Response chair Ian Driver, at their drop-in centre in Fowler Street.

It was founded in 2003 by CEO Ian Driver, whose dad Frank and brother Kevin served in the Royal Engineers and RAF respectively. When they passed away Ian was struck by the lack of support for veterans and their families.

Veterans Response helps ex-military personnel with a range of services, including finding work, training, accommodation and help with mental health issues.

Ian doesn’t have a target figure in mind for the van, but the more money raised, the better the vehicle will be.

He said the organisation is collecting and delivering food by private transport at present, which is not ideal.

Veterans Response chair Ian Driver is trying to raise funds for a much needed van.

Ian said: “We’re hoping for £5,000-£6,000. If we can get about £10,000, then even better.

"It won’t be a new van. But if a motoring organisation is interested in helping us out, that would be better still.

“We’ve got veterans all over the place. A lot of them won’t go to a foodbank because of their pride. We don’t say to them ‘Are you a veteran?’ We say ‘Are you a brother?’

“We’ve asked people to help. Perhaps they could be sponsored to do the Great North Run, or a parachute jump. It they’re really daft they could do the Fan Dance.”

The Fan Dance is a notoriously gruelling 24km SAS selection test march held in the Brecon Beacons.