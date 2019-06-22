Sophie Ellis Bextor to perform at Sunderland Airshow on the Saturday afternoon
Chart star Sophie Ellis-Bextor will add the Groove to the jets at this year’s Sunderland Airshow.
The Murder on the Dancefloor hitmaker will perform in a new Saturday afternoon slot.
Double Platinum album-selling Sophie, who has had four top three singles, will take to the stage in Cliffe Park.
She is the latest name to be added to the line-up, after the annoucement that Indie chart favourites Scouting for Girls were confirmed as the headline act for the Friday evening launch event, with DJ and television personality Pat Sharp also bringing his famous DJ set to the show.
Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, Coun John Kelly said: “This new Saturday afternoon musical slot on the stage at Cliffe Park, is another fantastic addition to this year’s Sunderland Airshow.
“Top class musical entertainment is just one of the many free activities on the event site, and I’m delighted to announce another star will be joining us with Sophie Ellis Bextor adding her name to the line-up.
“We’ve got stars in the sky performing our flying displays, and music stars on the ground onstage at Cliffe Park as the backdrop to our fantastic free family event that will have something for everyone to enjoy.”
Visitors looking to upgrade their experience at Sunderland Airshow can purchase tickets for the Take Off Enclosure for all three days of the event.
For further information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sunderlandinternationalairshow.co.uk