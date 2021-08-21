Socks, plugs and Covid masks found by litter pickers on Hendon beach as part of Back on the Map community clean up

The East Rangers volunteers were taking part in a community litter pick to improve the environment at the popular beauty spot.

Former Sunderland City councillor, Michael Mordey, 35, was one of those who decided to take part after hearing about the event on social media.

Michael said: “I’ve picked up food packaging, cans, foil and lots of plastic bags. All these items can be a real danger for wildlife which can become entangled.

“I decided to come down and help as it’s important to keep this area tidy as a lot of people like to use it to go running and walking.”

Also taking part was local resident Michelle Noble, 31, and her two children, mini rangers, Corey Cook, eight, and Ebony Cook, 11.

MIchelle said: “The children get into it and seem to really enjoy it. It’s all about instilling pride in your local area and hopefully it teaches them about the importance of not littering.”

Volunteer litter pickers Peter Healey, Matthew Harrison, Michael Mordey, Beverley Donkin, Michael Noble and Ebony Cook, on the clifftops above Hendon Beach. Picture by Frank Reid

Ebony added: “Litter can harm the wildlife as animals can get trapped and so it’s important we pick it up.”

The initiative also helps to create a community spirit with volunteers meeting once a week to clean up areas of Hendon which have been identified as litter hot-spots.

Local resident Matthew Harrison, 31, said: “I’ve taken part in several litter picks and sometimes we can collect up to 12 bags of rubbish. I like to feel I’m doing my bit to keep the area clean.

"It’s also good to meet people and feel part of the local community.”

Back on the Map community engagement officer Beverly Donkin, 55, feels the initiative has made a real difference in reducing the amount of litter in Hendon. Picture by Frank Reid

Also litter picking was teaching assistant, Lisa Coates, 55, who has used the summer holidays to regularly “clear up the mess left by other people” on the beach.

She said: “This is a really peaceful place where you can see lots of wildlife but the beach and promenade area can get full of rubbish. Every week I’m picking up McDonalds wrappers and six or seven wine bottles from the same place.

"People come here because it’s a nice place but will then leave their rubbish behind. They’re damaging the very environment they’re coming down to enjoy.

Former Sunderland City Councillor, Michael Mordey, picking litter as he makes his way along the pathway above Hendon Beach. Picture by Frank Reid

"I’ve found coat hangers, hoodies and shoes – people need to take more pride in their area.”

The initiative was organised by the community charity Back on the Map.

Development officer Beverly Donkin, 55, said: “Local people have been really keen to get involved to help keep their community tidy. Whenever the Council or local residents get in touch about litter hot-spots we target those areas to clean them up.

"It’s good to see the children – our mini rangers – taking part and each family is provided with a free packed lunch. I really think it helps to instil a pride in their local area.”

Beverly feels the hard work of volunteers is starting to pay off.

She added: “I think it has made a real difference and we are now finding less litter. I think people seeing us out and about every week picking up rubbish makes them think twice about leaving litter behind.”

Hendon resident Lisa Coates, 55, with one of the bags of litter she collected. Picture by Frank Reid

A message from the editor: