‘So young’ and ‘heartbreaking’ – your tributes to teenager found dead in Sunderland wooded land
Tributes have been paid to a teenager after his body was discovered in an area of wooded land.
Echo readers have also expressed sympathy for the family of the 19-year-old man after he was found off Toll Bar Road, Sunderland, near its junction with Leechmere Road, on Monday night.
The dead teenager’s identity has still to be made public and an inquest is expected to open later this week at Sunderland Coroner’s Court.
Responding to our Facebook post about his death, June Skalski wrote: "So sad sympathies go out to his family, he was so young."
Vanessa Raper added: "Devastating news. Thoughts are with all of his lovely family."
Marlene May Beckett said: "RIP young man, thinking of your family at such a sad time."
Joanne Thompson wrote: “So sad, so young. God bless him and his loved ones.”
Claire Newby added: “Heartbreaking. Poor lad. Thoughts go out to his loved ones.”
Diane Bell said: “Such terrible news. God bless. My thoughts are with the family
Carol Templeton wrote: “Heartbreaking. Thoughts go out to his family and friends.”
Trevor Lynn said: “Thoughts with his family and friends at this sad time. RIP.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.21pm on Monday, June 24, police received a report that a body of a male had been found in a wooded area off Toll Bar Road, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and sadly discovered the body of a 19-year-old man.
“His family have been notified and are being offered support from specialist officers.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”