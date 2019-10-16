Smyths toys is having a huge sale and these are some of the best deals
Smyths Toys Superstore’s half price sale has begun and there are some great deals!
If you shop in-store or online at Smyths Toys Superstore from Tuesday, October 15 to Monday, November 4 you’ll be able to get your hands on the half price offers.
With products for all ages including a huge range of toys, Smyths Toys have ensured that there is something for everyone who may fancy treating themselves or want to get ahead of the game with the Christmas present buying.
The sale includes half price offers across top brands in the store such as Vtech, NERF, Avengers and Fisher-Price.
What are the top offers available?
NERF Modulus ECS10 Blaster previously £49.99, now £24.99 which saves you £25.
Avengers Feature – Hulk previously £59.99 now £29.99 which saves you £30.
VTech Toot-Toot Animals Boat previously £29.99 now £14.99 which saves you £15.
Fisher-Price Swirlin' Surprise Elephant previously £39.99 now £19.99 which saves you £20.
Fashion Dolls 10 Pack previously £29.99 now £14.99 which saves you £15.
VTech Gear Up & Go Gearaffe previously £24.99 now £12.49 which saves you £12.50.
1:10 Growler previously £49.99 now £24.99 which saves you £25.
ROBLOX Classics 12 Figure Pack previously £29.99 now £14.99 which saves you £15.
Wooden Play Kitchen previously £49.99 now £24.99 which saves you £25.
Minnie's Happy Helpers Bowtique Shopping Cart previously £19.99 now £9.99 which saves you £10.
Power Rangers Ninja Steel DX Megazord previously £42.99 now £21.49 which saves you £21.50.