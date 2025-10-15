Sunderland has been hosting a national event to showcase how the city has embraced technology to enhance the lives of its residents.

The City Hall yesterday (October 14) welcomed digital leaders, businesses and the council’s partners to the Smart City Symposium event.

Sunderland has been nominated for the World Smart City Awards.

One of the first cities in the UK to harness the power of 5G technology, Sunderland is at the forefront of the digital revolution and is widely regarded as the UK’s smartest city, a vision already celebrated in The Sunday Times’ The Future of Smart Cities.

The event was a celebration of how Sunderland’s investment in digital solutions is having a “profound and transformative impact on residents, businesses and visitors – ranging from public service delivery, energy efficiency, smart play, and public safety”.

Examples showcased included trialling an autonomous shuttle bus service, and fitting over 6,500 homes with technologies to help keep vulnerable and elderly people safe.

Sunderland has also introduced a city-wide digital inclusion network and established 30 digital hubs in the heart of communities serving over 500,000 people to date.

Over 300,000 users access the free Sunderland wi-fi each month and full fibre access has increased by 110% over the last four years, benefiting both families and businesses.

Speaking about the event, Patrick Melia OBE, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council, said: “It was fantastic to reflect on how far Sunderland as a Smart City has come, whilst looking forward and contemplating our plans to innovate and push technological advancements further.

“Sunderland is setting a new standard for urban transformation, moving at a pace that is attracting global attention.

“This conference was not just a showcase of our leading infrastructure and strong partnerships; it was a live debate on how cities can use technology to solve real-world problems.”

The conference saw a variety of discussions about how the city has harnessed advanced technology to enrich the lives of its residents, boost economic growth as well paving the way for a smarter, more connected future.

Some of the world’s leading digital technology companies and platforms were at the event including Boldyn Networks, Microsoft, Public First, and Smart Cities World.

Sean Keating, CTO UK & Ireland, at Boldyn Networks, said: “The work being done in Sunderland is creating a scalable blueprint for cities worldwide. Together, we are demonstrating that advanced connectivity can and should be designed to deliver social and economic benefits.

“We look forward to collaborating with fellow industry experts and thought leaders on how we can accelerate the next generation of smart cities and solutions.”

Representatives from the city are set to attend the upcoming Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 in Barcelona in November where the winner of the enabling technologies award will be announced.