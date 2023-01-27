News you can trust since 1873
Side waste collections to end in Sunderland - here is the date for changes

Residents are being warned the collection of side waste – rubbish alongside bins – will cease from Tuesday January 31 as the Council looks to reduce its environmental impact.

By Neil Fatkin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 4:57pm

Sunderland City Council said research into the collection of side waste “discourages recycling” is “inefficient” and “more costly for the waste service and Council tax payers”.

They hope the move will encourage more sustainable practices and the ruling brings the city inline with other North East councils.

Cabinet Member for Clean Green City, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "As we aim to create a cleaner and greener city, we’re always looking at ways we can lower the city’s carbon emissions and increase recycling rates.

"We all have a responsibility for the waste we produce and, regrettably, we had seen an increase in the number of residents leaving an excessive number of rubbish bags with their bins for collection. We hope this new measure will encourage people to recycle and help residents manage their waste more effectively.”

Side rubbish left alongside bins will no longer be collected from Tuesday January 31.
Councillor Claire Rowntree hopes the new ruling on the collection of side waste will lead to more sustainable practices.
